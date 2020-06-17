All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

52 East 7th Street

52 East 7th Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

Queen Size Bedrooms with Windows and closets galore. The apartment features wonderful natural light, exposed brick and laundry in the building.

Located in the heart of the East Village East 7th St and Second Ave. You are just minutes to the Astor Place 6 Train and the R, W at 8th St / NYU!! E 7th St is a quiet, tree lined residential block. This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to Astor Place, St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Pictures are a finished apartment in the similar finishes. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

We have access to all available apartments in the building and also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building.

We are EXPERTS in the area with over 80 exclusive buildings, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour of 52 East 7th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 East 7th Street have any available units?
52 East 7th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 52 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
52 East 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 East 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 52 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 52 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 52 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 East 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 52 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 52 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 52 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 52 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 East 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 East 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 East 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
