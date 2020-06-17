52 East 7th Street

Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!



Queen Size Bedrooms with Windows and closets galore. The apartment features wonderful natural light, exposed brick and laundry in the building.



Located in the heart of the East Village East 7th St and Second Ave. You are just minutes to the Astor Place 6 Train and the R, W at 8th St / NYU!! E 7th St is a quiet, tree lined residential block. This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to Astor Place, St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Pictures are a finished apartment in the similar finishes. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



We have access to all available apartments in the building and also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building.



We are EXPERTS in the area with over 80 exclusive buildings, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home.