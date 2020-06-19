519 E.87TH ST 1D

Amenities

**NO SERVICE FEE 1BR WITH FIREPLACE; UES AREA** - Property Id: 283714



A charming NO SERVICE FEE 1BR in the Gracie Mansion area.

A large living area adorned with a brick exposed fireplace gives a homey touch.

A window in the kitchen lets you interact with people.

The bedroom is large and has a floor to ceiling closet. It is tucked so you'll sleep quietly.

The bathroom has a full bath tub and a cabinet under the sink.

Case by case for pets.



Priced to move soon.

NO SERVICE FEE and the remainder of May is free so you can move whenever you want.

