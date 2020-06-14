All apartments in New York
Find more places like 516 West 47th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
516 West 47th Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

516 West 47th Street

516 West 47th Street · (917) 532-8007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

516 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
internet access
media room
1-bed home at the Clinton West Condominium. This sunny southern facing apartment features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and bamboo floors, this unit offers the discerning renter a true luxury experience in the fun and happening Hell's Kitchen. The Clinton West condominium features a 24 hour doorman, gym, residents' lounge, garden and atrium. The location is close to the Theater District, Hudson River, and all the dining and entertainment options of nearby 9th Avenue and Hudson Yards. FOR A PRIVATE VIEWING call or text Shlomi Helali at (917)532-8007 or email Shlomi@mrgnyc.com mrgnyc403401

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 West 47th Street have any available units?
516 West 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 West 47th Street have?
Some of 516 West 47th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 West 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 West 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 516 West 47th Street offer parking?
No, 516 West 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 516 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 West 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 516 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 516 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 West 47th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 516 West 47th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity