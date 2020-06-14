516 West 47th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym bike storage internet access media room

1-bed home at the Clinton West Condominium. This sunny southern facing apartment features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and bamboo floors, this unit offers the discerning renter a true luxury experience in the fun and happening Hell's Kitchen. The Clinton West condominium features a 24 hour doorman, gym, residents' lounge, garden and atrium. The location is close to the Theater District, Hudson River, and all the dining and entertainment options of nearby 9th Avenue and Hudson Yards. FOR A PRIVATE VIEWING call or text Shlomi Helali at (917)532-8007 or email Shlomi@mrgnyc.com mrgnyc403401