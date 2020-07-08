515 E 72nd St Apt 11N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court concierge doorman gym game room parking pool garage hot tub

1 Bedroom Residence in Full Service Concierge Building.



Luminous and extremely quiet. This 1 Bedroom boasts an open a living space that can accommodate a sectional couch and dining set. The bedroom can fit a queen-sized bed. The bathroom is beautiful with a full sized tub and sink. Nestled in a full-time doorman building with full amenities including concierge, health club with rock climbing wall, basketball court, swimming pool, the largest on-premises private park in New York City, game room, spa, package room, garage, and more. Small pets welcome! Just down the street from the new 72nd St Second Ave Subway.