Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

515 E 72nd St Apt 11N

515 East 72nd Street · (212) 485-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
concierge
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1 Bedroom Residence in Full Service Concierge Building.

Luminous and extremely quiet. This 1 Bedroom boasts an open a living space that can accommodate a sectional couch and dining set. The bedroom can fit a queen-sized bed. The bathroom is beautiful with a full sized tub and sink. Nestled in a full-time doorman building with full amenities including concierge, health club with rock climbing wall, basketball court, swimming pool, the largest on-premises private park in New York City, game room, spa, package room, garage, and more. Small pets welcome! Just down the street from the new 72nd St Second Ave Subway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N have any available units?
515 E 72nd St Apt 11N has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N have?
Some of 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N currently offering any rent specials?
515 E 72nd St Apt 11N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N is pet friendly.
Does 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N offer parking?
Yes, 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N offers parking.
Does 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N have a pool?
Yes, 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N has a pool.
Does 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N have accessible units?
No, 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N does not have accessible units.
Does 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 E 72nd St Apt 11N has units with dishwashers.
