All apartments in New York
Find more places like 509 E 81st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
509 E 81st St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

509 E 81st St

509 East 81st Street · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

509 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
UNIQUE STUDIO IN UPPER EAST SIDE - Property Id: 309928

*RENOVATED* studio featuring brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and dishwasher. This unit is available immediately and pets are welcome. It is located in the heart of the UES with all the best restaurants and bars and with access to the Q train plus 4,5,6 and multiple bus lines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/509-e-81st-st-new-york-ny/309928
Property Id 309928

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5938805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 E 81st St have any available units?
509 E 81st St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 E 81st St have?
Some of 509 E 81st St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 E 81st St currently offering any rent specials?
509 E 81st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 E 81st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 E 81st St is pet friendly.
Does 509 E 81st St offer parking?
No, 509 E 81st St does not offer parking.
Does 509 E 81st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 E 81st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 E 81st St have a pool?
No, 509 E 81st St does not have a pool.
Does 509 E 81st St have accessible units?
No, 509 E 81st St does not have accessible units.
Does 509 E 81st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 E 81st St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 509 E 81st St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity