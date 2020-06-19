509 9 AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom in PRIME Hudson yards!



Spacious floor through apartments comes fully equipped with dark hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and complete kitchen set including silverware, flatware and cooking utensils.



Comes with two mounted flat screen TV's, three couches, living room table and dining table with seating for 4.



Enjoy the beautiful views of Hudson Yards while preparing a meal in the oversized chef's kitchen.



Available immediately so please contact soon as this will not last long!

===Ref:700251=== (rev 0)



No pets