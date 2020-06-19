All apartments in New York
509 9 AVENUE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:12 AM

509 9 AVENUE

509 9th Avenue · (917) 540-2045
Location

509 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10018
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #3N · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom in PRIME Hudson yards!

Spacious floor through apartments comes fully equipped with dark hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and complete kitchen set including silverware, flatware and cooking utensils.

Comes with two mounted flat screen TV's, three couches, living room table and dining table with seating for 4.

Enjoy the beautiful views of Hudson Yards while preparing a meal in the oversized chef's kitchen.

Available immediately so please contact soon as this will not last long!
===Ref:700251=== (rev 0)

No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 9 AVENUE have any available units?
509 9 AVENUE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 9 AVENUE have?
Some of 509 9 AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 9 AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
509 9 AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 9 AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 509 9 AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 509 9 AVENUE offer parking?
No, 509 9 AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 509 9 AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 9 AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 9 AVENUE have a pool?
No, 509 9 AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 509 9 AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 509 9 AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 509 9 AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 9 AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
