Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

505 Greenwich Street

505 Greenwich Street · (212) 323-3270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4AA · Avail. now

$10,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
NO FEE RENTAL. This oversized two bedroom, two and a half bathroom home boasts not only an exquisitely functional layout, but also a rare classic elegance for a Soho loft! With over 1800 sf of living space, the coveted "A" line in 505 Greenwich Street is the largest two bedroom line in this impeccably run Soho condominium. There are 9'10" ceilings, oversized western, northern, and eastern windows offering lovely light throughout, mahogany floors, a great room offering comfortable living/dining and a generously proportioned open cook's kitchen with Basaltina dining bar, 6 burner Viking range, custom Anigre wood cabinets, Subzero Fridge and Bosch Dishwasher. The massive master bedroom suite has a gorgeous en-suite 5-fixture bathroom with a suspended cherry-wood double vanity, large soaking tub, separate shower with elegant Calacatta marble and Pietra Bedonia stone accents throughout. The second bath also features a suspended vanity with Pepe Neve Stone accents and there's also an elegant mosaic tile powder room for the comfort of guests. Lastly, this home offers deep custom closets throughout, central AC/Heat, a complete sound/video system, laundry room and separate storage. 505 Greenwich Street is a full service luxury condominium with a 24/7 doorman and concierge, live-in resident manager, gym and planted garden. All of this at the intersection of Soho, Tribeca, and the West Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Greenwich Street have any available units?
505 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $10,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 505 Greenwich Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 Greenwich Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 505 Greenwich Street offer parking?
No, 505 Greenwich Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Greenwich Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 505 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 505 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Greenwich Street has units with dishwashers.
