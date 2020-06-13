Amenities

NO FEE RENTAL. This oversized two bedroom, two and a half bathroom home boasts not only an exquisitely functional layout, but also a rare classic elegance for a Soho loft! With over 1800 sf of living space, the coveted "A" line in 505 Greenwich Street is the largest two bedroom line in this impeccably run Soho condominium. There are 9'10" ceilings, oversized western, northern, and eastern windows offering lovely light throughout, mahogany floors, a great room offering comfortable living/dining and a generously proportioned open cook's kitchen with Basaltina dining bar, 6 burner Viking range, custom Anigre wood cabinets, Subzero Fridge and Bosch Dishwasher. The massive master bedroom suite has a gorgeous en-suite 5-fixture bathroom with a suspended cherry-wood double vanity, large soaking tub, separate shower with elegant Calacatta marble and Pietra Bedonia stone accents throughout. The second bath also features a suspended vanity with Pepe Neve Stone accents and there's also an elegant mosaic tile powder room for the comfort of guests. Lastly, this home offers deep custom closets throughout, central AC/Heat, a complete sound/video system, laundry room and separate storage. 505 Greenwich Street is a full service luxury condominium with a 24/7 doorman and concierge, live-in resident manager, gym and planted garden. All of this at the intersection of Soho, Tribeca, and the West Village.