503 West 122nd Street

DUPLEXSEPARATE KITCHENDISHWASHER1.5 BATHROOMS* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.Welcome home to your DUPLEX apartment. With such beautiful finishes, LARGE LIVING ROOM, and SEPARATE KITCHEN , this sunny 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Morningside Heights is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and soft close cabinetry. WINDOWED bathroom includes ceramic tiled walls, and storage in both the vanity and medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the 1 A B C D Subways and M11, M4, M104 Buses. Superb location within walking distance of Columbia University, Teachers College, Manhattan School of Music, Barnard College, banks, supermarkets and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.