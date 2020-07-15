503 East 73rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Deal * Located in the Heart of the Upper East Side * Video is availableXlarge beautifully renovated two room studio with separate windows eat in kitchen , stainless steal appliances, dishwasher ,mw tons of cabinet and counter space , dishwasher separate massive living room area that will fit queen size bed , dresser , and couch , also has 3 windows , beautiful windowed full bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, ample closet/storage space. Only 1 flight up. Second floor unitLaundry in the building. Pets are welcome. Live in super. Heat and water included in the rent.Amazing location 5min to Q and 6 trains.I I HAVE MANY OTHER SIMILAR LISTINGS.Either No Fee OR Free Rent * NER is advertised. Gross rent is $2050