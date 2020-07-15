All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

503 East 73rd Street

503 East 73rd Street · (212) 937-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 East 73rd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$1,879

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Deal * Located in the Heart of the Upper East Side * Video is availableXlarge beautifully renovated two room studio with separate windows eat in kitchen , stainless steal appliances, dishwasher ,mw tons of cabinet and counter space , dishwasher separate massive living room area that will fit queen size bed , dresser , and couch , also has 3 windows , beautiful windowed full bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, ample closet/storage space. Only 1 flight up. Second floor unitLaundry in the building. Pets are welcome. Live in super. Heat and water included in the rent.Amazing location 5min to Q and 6 trains.I I HAVE MANY OTHER SIMILAR LISTINGS.Either No Fee OR Free Rent * NER is advertised. Gross rent is $2050

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 East 73rd Street have any available units?
503 East 73rd Street has a unit available for $1,879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 East 73rd Street have?
Some of 503 East 73rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 East 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
503 East 73rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 East 73rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 East 73rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 503 East 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 503 East 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 503 East 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 East 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 East 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 503 East 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 503 East 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 503 East 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 503 East 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 East 73rd Street has units with dishwashers.
