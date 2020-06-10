Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym pool bike storage

A 64-story tower designed by Internationally acclaimed architect Helmut Jahn features unparalleled views of the New York Harbor, the Hudson and East Rivers, the Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island. The approximately 780 skyscraper features floor-to-ceiling curved glass windows. Thomas Juul Hansen has designed and finished the expansive interior layouts, ranging from one to five bedrooms and featuring an array of duplex and double height spaces.Four floors of the tower are devoted to state-of-the-art amenities: an immense Fitness Center, the beautifully-appointed Water Club, unique childrens amenities, and The Observatory at 50 West Street, a spectacular 64th floor outdoor entertaining space with seemingly infinite views of New York and beyond. lsr263372