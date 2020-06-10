All apartments in New York
Find more places like 50 West Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
50 West Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:19 AM

50 West Street

50 West Street · (516) 289-1649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

50 West Street, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bike storage
A 64-story tower designed by Internationally acclaimed architect Helmut Jahn features unparalleled views of the New York Harbor, the Hudson and East Rivers, the Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island. The approximately 780 skyscraper features floor-to-ceiling curved glass windows. Thomas Juul Hansen has designed and finished the expansive interior layouts, ranging from one to five bedrooms and featuring an array of duplex and double height spaces.Four floors of the tower are devoted to state-of-the-art amenities: an immense Fitness Center, the beautifully-appointed Water Club, unique childrens amenities, and The Observatory at 50 West Street, a spectacular 64th floor outdoor entertaining space with seemingly infinite views of New York and beyond. lsr263372

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 West Street have any available units?
50 West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 West Street have?
Some of 50 West Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 West Street offer parking?
No, 50 West Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 West Street have a pool?
Yes, 50 West Street has a pool.
Does 50 West Street have accessible units?
Yes, 50 West Street has accessible units.
Does 50 West Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 West Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 50 West Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity