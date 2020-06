Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman parking pool garage

One bed, 1.5 Bath. This unit comes furnished for a 6 month lease. Option also available is a 18 month lease unfurnished at 4500 per month.

If furnished, it comes with Queen bed, premium bedding. Flat screen TV hung on wall, surround system, designer furniture, artwork, all kitchen supplies, etc. This premium doorman building is one of the nicest on the upper west side.

Email me for a virtual video walkthrough of the unit.