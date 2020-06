Amenities

This large one bedroom on Overlook Terrace gets great light, while offering quiet and comfortable space with plenty of storage/ closet space. The kitchen also has an eat-in dining area which maximizes the living area. The building and apartments have been well maintained so it is in good condition.The building is cat friendly only, and the super lives in the basement. The A train entrance is just a couple blocks down on Overlook making it very convenient to get to. SoveRE76429