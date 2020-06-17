All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:46 PM

50 East 8th Street

50 East 8th Street · (917) 615-4818
Location

50 East 8th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5X · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located at number 50 East 8th Street in Greenwich Village, Apartment 5X is a two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment with plenty of closet and storage space. The apartment has great light throughout the day and the split bedrooms add privacy. The building is meticulously kept by the live-in super and has a central laundry room, elevator, and common garden. The apartment has been renovated. There is a new kitchen, bathroom, and appliances. The owners recently installed new floors (different from pictures), and the apartment is vacant, freshly painted, and ready for you to move in. This is a co-op, and the application process may take as long as 30 days. Steps from Washington Square Park and surrounded by New York University, the apartment is ideally situated among world-renowned institutions of culture and learning, the city's best restaurants, nightlife, and green markets. East 8th Street has small shops and convenient food and high street services. Transportation is easy. Within blocks are major subway and bus lines. Be in touch for a video tour and any additional questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 East 8th Street have any available units?
50 East 8th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 East 8th Street have?
Some of 50 East 8th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 East 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 East 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 East 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 East 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 East 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 50 East 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 50 East 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 East 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 East 8th Street have a pool?
No, 50 East 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 East 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 50 East 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 East 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 East 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
