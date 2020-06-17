Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Located at number 50 East 8th Street in Greenwich Village, Apartment 5X is a two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment with plenty of closet and storage space. The apartment has great light throughout the day and the split bedrooms add privacy. The building is meticulously kept by the live-in super and has a central laundry room, elevator, and common garden. The apartment has been renovated. There is a new kitchen, bathroom, and appliances. The owners recently installed new floors (different from pictures), and the apartment is vacant, freshly painted, and ready for you to move in. This is a co-op, and the application process may take as long as 30 days. Steps from Washington Square Park and surrounded by New York University, the apartment is ideally situated among world-renowned institutions of culture and learning, the city's best restaurants, nightlife, and green markets. East 8th Street has small shops and convenient food and high street services. Transportation is easy. Within blocks are major subway and bus lines. Be in touch for a video tour and any additional questions.