Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

496 Broadway

496 Broadway · (718) 938-7308
Location

496 Broadway, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-FLR · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Classic loft living in the heart of SoHo. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom residence in the Apiary Lofts building at 496 Broadway has classic huge windows and modern, clean lined interiors. The open and spacious floor through residence includes light oak hardwood floors and exposed brick walls that lend a touch of historic ambiance. There is a spacious walk-in closet in the master bedroom, custom closet interiors throughout, and a Bosch washer/dryer. The chef's kitchen is outfitted with top of the line Viking appliances including a range stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. The large spa-like bathrooms feature glass-enclosed showers, separate soaking tubs and the highest end finishes.

The Apiary Lofts are set in the SoHo Cast Iron Historic District, centrally located with the 6, NQR, and BDFM trains within a few short blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 Broadway have any available units?
496 Broadway has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 496 Broadway have?
Some of 496 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 496 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
496 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 496 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 496 Broadway offer parking?
No, 496 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 496 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 496 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 Broadway have a pool?
No, 496 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 496 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 496 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 496 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 496 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
