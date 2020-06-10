Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets hot tub microwave

Classic loft living in the heart of SoHo. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom residence in the Apiary Lofts building at 496 Broadway has classic huge windows and modern, clean lined interiors. The open and spacious floor through residence includes light oak hardwood floors and exposed brick walls that lend a touch of historic ambiance. There is a spacious walk-in closet in the master bedroom, custom closet interiors throughout, and a Bosch washer/dryer. The chef's kitchen is outfitted with top of the line Viking appliances including a range stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. The large spa-like bathrooms feature glass-enclosed showers, separate soaking tubs and the highest end finishes.



The Apiary Lofts are set in the SoHo Cast Iron Historic District, centrally located with the 6, NQR, and BDFM trains within a few short blocks.