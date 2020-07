Amenities

Located right in the heart of the Flatiron District. Situated in the middle of 5th and 6th avenue.



The apartment boasts a generous 1,100 square feet with high ceilings. 1 BD/1 BA with washer & dryer and dishwasher in unit.



Ample amounts of natural light with oversized windows and Juliet balcony. The apartment is located next to Union Square, which gives you access to the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, W, and L train. You also have access to the 1 train at 18th street.