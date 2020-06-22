All apartments in New York
49 East 7th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

49 East 7th Street

49 East 7th Street · (929) 389-5776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
internet access
*Renovated | 3 Bedroom Duplex | Private Garden*Contactless, Self-Guided Tour AvailableVirtual Tour (coming soon)HOME FEATURES: Available ASAP3 Bedroom2 BathroomDuplexMassive Private Garden!In-Unit Washer/DryerIndividually Controlled Central Heating & Cooling SystemsHigh End Condo FinishesOpen Kitchen w/ Breakfast BarCustom Cabinetry & Granite CountertopsBosch Stainless Steel Appliances (dishwasher)Grand Living Room & Formal Dining RoomDecorative FireplaceGenerous Bedroom Sizes (3rd bedroom on lower level)Abundant Closet SpaceCarrera Marble BathroomsOversized Showers w/ Custom Light Fixture & Vanities & Soaking TubVideo IntercomHigh CeilingsPlank Hardwood Floors49 EAST 7th STREET:Brownstone BuildingBicycle RoomGreat Maintenance & Management TeamSteps to 6,N,R,W,F, & L SubwaysCiti Bike Station 1 Block AwayHeart of East Village, Union Square, LES & Village! livingny94354

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 East 7th Street have any available units?
49 East 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 East 7th Street have?
Some of 49 East 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 East 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 49 East 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 49 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 49 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 East 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 49 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 49 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 East 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
