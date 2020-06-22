49 East 7th Street

Amenities
*Renovated | 3 Bedroom Duplex | Private Garden*Contactless, Self-Guided Tour AvailableVirtual Tour (coming soon)HOME FEATURES: Available ASAP3 Bedroom2 BathroomDuplexMassive Private Garden!In-Unit Washer/DryerIndividually Controlled Central Heating & Cooling SystemsHigh End Condo FinishesOpen Kitchen w/ Breakfast BarCustom Cabinetry & Granite CountertopsBosch Stainless Steel Appliances (dishwasher)Grand Living Room & Formal Dining RoomDecorative FireplaceGenerous Bedroom Sizes (3rd bedroom on lower level)Abundant Closet SpaceCarrera Marble BathroomsOversized Showers w/ Custom Light Fixture & Vanities & Soaking TubVideo IntercomHigh CeilingsPlank Hardwood Floors49 EAST 7th STREET:Brownstone BuildingBicycle RoomGreat Maintenance & Management TeamSteps to 6,N,R,W,F, & L SubwaysCiti Bike Station 1 Block AwayHeart of East Village, Union Square, LES & Village! livingny94354