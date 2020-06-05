All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

477 FDR Drive

477 Fdr Drive · (212) 381-6510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

477 Fdr Drive, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit M801 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
doorman
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
lobby
tennis court
AUGUST 1 OCCUPANCY AND NO BROKER FEE!

Renovated opened kitchen and sparkling East River views can be yours in this spacious one bedroom in the East River cooperative. Windowed bath, parquet wood floors throughout and lots of closets. Double exposures in bedroom to river and midtown skyline.

Co-op amenities include a fully equipped gym, 2 private parks, 24 hour attended lobby, in building laundry, and on site maintenance. M14A, M21, M22, and M14D buses within 1 block. F,J, M & Z trains at Delancey. East River Park with esplanade, citi-bikes, tennis courts, ball fields and running track opposite the building. Close to nearby Essex Crossing with Trader Joe's, Target, Regal Cinemas, and the new Essex Street Market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 FDR Drive have any available units?
477 FDR Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 477 FDR Drive have?
Some of 477 FDR Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 FDR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
477 FDR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 FDR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 477 FDR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 477 FDR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 477 FDR Drive does offer parking.
Does 477 FDR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 FDR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 FDR Drive have a pool?
No, 477 FDR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 477 FDR Drive have accessible units?
No, 477 FDR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 477 FDR Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 FDR Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
