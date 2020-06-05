477 FDR Drive

Amenities

Renovated opened kitchen and sparkling East River views can be yours in this spacious one bedroom in the East River cooperative. Windowed bath, parquet wood floors throughout and lots of closets. Double exposures in bedroom to river and midtown skyline.



Co-op amenities include a fully equipped gym, 2 private parks, 24 hour attended lobby, in building laundry, and on site maintenance. M14A, M21, M22, and M14D buses within 1 block. F,J, M & Z trains at Delancey. East River Park with esplanade, citi-bikes, tennis courts, ball fields and running track opposite the building. Close to nearby Essex Crossing with Trader Joe's, Target, Regal Cinemas, and the new Essex Street Market!