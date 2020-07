Amenities

Prime Upper west side!This updated unit, located in a clean building , features high ceiling and lots of light.B,C,1 SubwayRight next to Central Park and the Museum of Natural HistorySupermarkets and banks are very close. Next to all the best bars, restaurants and shops UWS has to offer.- Heat and Hot Water included-Laundry in the building- Video intercom- Hardwood floors throughout unit