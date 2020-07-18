465 West 23rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna

Welcome to 8F at London Terrace Towers, a large pre-war co-op studio apartment with brilliant southern light and open city views of the historic West Chelsea district. Beautifully renovated, this home offers a sleeping alcove while still leaving ample space for living and dining areas. The windowed kitchen has been designed with stainless steel appliances and cabinetry smartly placed to maximize space and provide ample storage. Its custom outfitted walk-in closet, tastefully refurbished bathroom, hardwood flooring, through-the-wall air conditioning, and high beamed ceilings are just a few of the reasons this property should be called home. Built in 1930, London Terrace Towers is impeccably run and staffed 24 hours a day with door attendants, porters, service personnel, and live-in super. Amenities include complimentary access to the famed half Olympic-sized indoor heated swimming pool and seasonal landscaped and furnished roof terrace with river views. For a nominal fee, enjoy the state-of-the-art 3000 sf gym managed by The Wright Fit equipped with sauna, steam, and dressing rooms. Residents have use of the newly renovated shared laundry facilities and access to an indoor parking garage (independently operated). The property is wired for both FiOS and Spectrum. Perfectly located in West Chelsea, 465W23 is part of one of New York's most dynamic neighborhoods with close proximity to countless galleries and restaurants, the High Line, Hudson Yards, Chelsea Market, Hudson River Park, and Chelsea Piers. Owners Video is available upon request. This apartment is available furnished for $3,950/month.