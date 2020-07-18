All apartments in New York
Find more places like 465 West 23rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
465 West 23rd Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:19 AM

465 West 23rd Street

465 West 23rd Street · (212) 712-1157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

465 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8F · Avail. now

$3,695

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Welcome to 8F at London Terrace Towers, a large pre-war co-op studio apartment with brilliant southern light and open city views of the historic West Chelsea district. Beautifully renovated, this home offers a sleeping alcove while still leaving ample space for living and dining areas. The windowed kitchen has been designed with stainless steel appliances and cabinetry smartly placed to maximize space and provide ample storage. Its custom outfitted walk-in closet, tastefully refurbished bathroom, hardwood flooring, through-the-wall air conditioning, and high beamed ceilings are just a few of the reasons this property should be called home. Built in 1930, London Terrace Towers is impeccably run and staffed 24 hours a day with door attendants, porters, service personnel, and live-in super. Amenities include complimentary access to the famed half Olympic-sized indoor heated swimming pool and seasonal landscaped and furnished roof terrace with river views. For a nominal fee, enjoy the state-of-the-art 3000 sf gym managed by The Wright Fit equipped with sauna, steam, and dressing rooms. Residents have use of the newly renovated shared laundry facilities and access to an indoor parking garage (independently operated). The property is wired for both FiOS and Spectrum. Perfectly located in West Chelsea, 465W23 is part of one of New York's most dynamic neighborhoods with close proximity to countless galleries and restaurants, the High Line, Hudson Yards, Chelsea Market, Hudson River Park, and Chelsea Piers. Owners Video is available upon request. This apartment is available furnished for $3,950/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 West 23rd Street have any available units?
465 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 465 West 23rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
465 West 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 465 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 465 West 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 465 West 23rd Street offers parking.
Does 465 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 West 23rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 465 West 23rd Street has a pool.
Does 465 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 465 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 465 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 465 West 23rd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Belmont
320 E 46th St
New York, NY 10017
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity