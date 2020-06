455 North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry pool table

WALK INTO THIS OVER-SIZED (FLEX 4) APARTMENT WITH FLOODING SUNLIGHT AND VIEWS OF HUDSON RIVER & MANHATTAN SKYLINE. JUST A SHORT WALK FROM WORLD FINANCIAL CENTER & WORLD TRADE CENTER. WITH ACCESS TO 5 DIFFERENT SUBWAYS IN JUST 4 MINS WALKING DISTANCE.WALK INTO THIS ENORMOUS 1600sqft APARTMENT WITH ENTRY FOYER LEADING YOUR WAY TO A LARGE LIVING AREA. THE APARTMENT FEATURES A KING SIZE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET. 3 ADDITIONAL QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE. THE APARTMENT FEATURES OAK HARDWOOD FLOORING, A GRANITE KITCHEN w/ TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES, WHITE MARBLE BATHS & DASHING VIEWS.THIS FULL LUXURY BUILDING HAS IT ALL. 24hr DOORMAN, LAUNDRY ON SITE, STATE OF THE ART FITNESS CENTER FACING HUDSON RIVER, LANDSCAPED ROOFDECK w/ PANORAMIC VIEWS MANHATTAN SKYLINE & HUDSON RIVER. A GLASS SOLARIUM ON THE TOP FLOOR w/ LARGE SCREEN TV'S, POOL TABLE & WET BAR. Bouklis194346