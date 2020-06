Amenities

NEW TO THE MARKETPrime West Village 1 BR w/ New Top of the Line Gut Renovation455 Hudson Street Contemporary Features w/ All of the Pre Warm Charm This Prime West Village 1 BR has gone through a contemporary gut renovation. High end finishes throughout. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the apartment. The exposed brick has been refinished and painted. The open windowed kitchen features integrated stainless steel appliances with custom paneling and includes a Bosch d/w and Liebherr refrigerator. The windowed bathroom features a tub, modern vanity, and beautiful tiling.The living space is well suited to fit all of your furniture and includes two windows allowing for plenty of natural light. Also features 3 closets including one with your own combo Bosch W/D unit. The bedroom is spacious as well and has a large double closet,big window which is offering open views and letting in lots of sun. The common spaces of this charming pre war walk up have also been completely gut renovated and re-designed. Schedule an appointment for a private tour of this property.ONLY 3 FLIGHTS UP.NO DOGS PLEASE.Please email me for a video tour. ASHE54152