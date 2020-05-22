450 West 50th Street

Amenities

Large, Gorgeous 3 bedroom apartment with balcony! Wonderfully accented unit features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, 2 marble bathrooms, washer & dryer, recessed lighting, wide plank oak flooring, exposed brick, pinpoint halogen lighting, individual climate control and video intercom. Available for immediate occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping in the Theatre District, restaurants including Blue Ribbon and Baked by Melissa. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains. ** Contact Krystina for a showing anytime 314-713-6835 ! ** Gross rent for this unit is $5,495.00. Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession. Incentives for alternate lease terms will differ. Actual rental prices vary for alternate lease terms