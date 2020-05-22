All apartments in New York
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:56 AM

450 West 50th Street

450 West 50th Street · (314) 713-6835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 West 50th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Large, Gorgeous 3 bedroom apartment with balcony! Wonderfully accented unit features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, 2 marble bathrooms, washer & dryer, recessed lighting, wide plank oak flooring, exposed brick, pinpoint halogen lighting, individual climate control and video intercom. Available for immediate occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping in the Theatre District, restaurants including Blue Ribbon and Baked by Melissa. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains. ** Contact Krystina for a showing anytime 314-713-6835 ! ** Gross rent for this unit is $5,495.00. Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession. Incentives for alternate lease terms will differ. Actual rental prices vary for alternate lease terms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 West 50th Street have any available units?
450 West 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 West 50th Street have?
Some of 450 West 50th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 West 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
450 West 50th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 West 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 450 West 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 450 West 50th Street offer parking?
No, 450 West 50th Street does not offer parking.
Does 450 West 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 West 50th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 West 50th Street have a pool?
No, 450 West 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 450 West 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 450 West 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 450 West 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 West 50th Street has units with dishwashers.
