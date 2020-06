Amenities

Just Listed! This newly renovated penthouse duplex apartment is a must see. Located on a beautiful Central Park West tree lined block. This apartment features high ceilings through out with new floors, windows, and a renovated fireplace. The kitchen has new cabinets with stainless steel appliances and a new granite counter top will be installed. The kitchen opens into a large living and dining area. The downstairs bedroom is a queen size bedroom with oversized closets for maximum storage. Upstairs is a large second bedroom with separate seating area that open onto your private terrace. This apartment is a one of a kindhttps://youtu.be/tirRuQ9B-zU