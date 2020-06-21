All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

45 Warren Street

45 Warren Street · (212) 381-4248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$26,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
media room
This rare and dramatic 4,500 square foot triplex penthouse loft has undergone a complete down-to-the-studs renovation and features grand-scaled entertaining space, a sprawling 5-6 bedroom layout, and two private terraces providing for the ultimate indoor/outdoor lifestyle . Step off the key-locked elevator to a jaw-dropping Living/Dining room with 23-foot ceilings, huge skylights, a wood-burning fireplace, and open views from a wall of double-glazed windows. Exquisite oak chevron floors add character and elegance to the room and lead to the gorgeous state-of-the-art chef's kitchen and adjacent Media room with custom built-in bar and 50-bottle temperature-controlled wine fridge. Beyond the entertaining area, two separate hallways lead to 3 bedrooms each with fully fitted closets, and two beautifully renovated bathrooms with tasteful stone and brass accents throughout.

A floating cantilevered staircase leads up to the tranquil second level of this remarkable home where you'll find a spacious Master Bedroom suite and private guest quarters. The sumptuous Master Bedroom suite features three oversized walk-in closets, and a spa-quality bathroom clad in stone and offering radiant heated floors, a large steam shower and a deep soaking tub for two. Beyond the guest quarters, a long hallway provides access to a large south-facing terrace currently set up as a soft-paved netted sports court making this home a memorable destination for playdates and recreation. Continue upstairs to the sun-drenched penthouse level, a peaceful room offering three bright exposures, open city views, and access to a large wrap terrace with multiple seating areas, an outdoor grill and panoramic views overlooking all of Tribeca and south to the iconic Woolworth Building and Freedom Tower. Every inch of this home has been carefully considered and renovated to the highest standards. Nothing was overlooked!

The entire home is outfitted with the latest and most sophisticated home automation systems compatible with you smartphone including a " Kumo Cloud" mobile app controlled multi-zoned central heating and air conditioning system with thermostats in every room, a state-of-the-art Sonos AV system with in-ceiling speakers throughout, custom Lutron lighting, automated blinds, and a whole-house ADT security system allowing you to virtually monitor your home from near and afar. Every luxury is at your fingertips! Additional amenities include a large separate laundry room, tasteful powder room, and copious amounts of storage throughout.

Built in 1854 in the Italianate style, the distinguished 5-story limestone building is located on a tranquil block in the South Tribeca Historic District and features a brand new lobby, part-time doorman, a refurbished key-locked elevator with fob access, color video intercom security system and private locked storage in the basement. And of course, there's the prime location, putting you right in the heart of Downtown's most celebrated community with great restaurants, parks, highly rated schools, Whole Foods market and every major subway line right at your doorstep. Truly exceptional!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Warren Street have any available units?
45 Warren Street has a unit available for $26,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Warren Street have?
Some of 45 Warren Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 45 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 45 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 45 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 45 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
