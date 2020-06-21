45 Warren Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub lobby media room

This rare and dramatic 4,500 square foot triplex penthouse loft has undergone a complete down-to-the-studs renovation and features grand-scaled entertaining space, a sprawling 5-6 bedroom layout, and two private terraces providing for the ultimate indoor/outdoor lifestyle . Step off the key-locked elevator to a jaw-dropping Living/Dining room with 23-foot ceilings, huge skylights, a wood-burning fireplace, and open views from a wall of double-glazed windows. Exquisite oak chevron floors add character and elegance to the room and lead to the gorgeous state-of-the-art chef's kitchen and adjacent Media room with custom built-in bar and 50-bottle temperature-controlled wine fridge. Beyond the entertaining area, two separate hallways lead to 3 bedrooms each with fully fitted closets, and two beautifully renovated bathrooms with tasteful stone and brass accents throughout.



A floating cantilevered staircase leads up to the tranquil second level of this remarkable home where you'll find a spacious Master Bedroom suite and private guest quarters. The sumptuous Master Bedroom suite features three oversized walk-in closets, and a spa-quality bathroom clad in stone and offering radiant heated floors, a large steam shower and a deep soaking tub for two. Beyond the guest quarters, a long hallway provides access to a large south-facing terrace currently set up as a soft-paved netted sports court making this home a memorable destination for playdates and recreation. Continue upstairs to the sun-drenched penthouse level, a peaceful room offering three bright exposures, open city views, and access to a large wrap terrace with multiple seating areas, an outdoor grill and panoramic views overlooking all of Tribeca and south to the iconic Woolworth Building and Freedom Tower. Every inch of this home has been carefully considered and renovated to the highest standards. Nothing was overlooked!



The entire home is outfitted with the latest and most sophisticated home automation systems compatible with you smartphone including a " Kumo Cloud" mobile app controlled multi-zoned central heating and air conditioning system with thermostats in every room, a state-of-the-art Sonos AV system with in-ceiling speakers throughout, custom Lutron lighting, automated blinds, and a whole-house ADT security system allowing you to virtually monitor your home from near and afar. Every luxury is at your fingertips! Additional amenities include a large separate laundry room, tasteful powder room, and copious amounts of storage throughout.



Built in 1854 in the Italianate style, the distinguished 5-story limestone building is located on a tranquil block in the South Tribeca Historic District and features a brand new lobby, part-time doorman, a refurbished key-locked elevator with fob access, color video intercom security system and private locked storage in the basement. And of course, there's the prime location, putting you right in the heart of Downtown's most celebrated community with great restaurants, parks, highly rated schools, Whole Foods market and every major subway line right at your doorstep. Truly exceptional!