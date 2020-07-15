45 Wall Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse elevator gym game room parking bike storage garage internet access valet service yoga

Brand new to market!! Massive 1 bed plus home office (Convertible 2/3 bed) (850 sqft) located in the heart of Fidi, close to all stores and steps from all the major subway lines.Very large living room with oversized windows, hardwood floor, high lofted ceilings.Please note this is a lease assignmentfrom June 1st to end of November (6 months) with option to extend after for a new 12 month lease. Apartment can come fully furnished as seen on pictures (2 beds) or unfurnished. See video below!Open kitchen with island, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances. Plenty of cabinet spaces. Separate dining area as well which can serve as a home office or converted 2nd room.Large bedroom with two big closets! Tons of Extra closets in the hallway.White-tiled bathroom with bathtub, large mirror and three cabinets.The apartment has two private entrances, ideal for sharing and can be a perfect two-bedroom apartment.The building is filled with free amenities like Two fitness centers, basketball court, game room, tenant lounge, terrace with sun-beds, yoga room, club room and extra storage space.Contact me for more information.