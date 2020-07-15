All apartments in New York
45 Wall Street

Location

45 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
yoga
Brand new to market!! Massive 1 bed plus home office (Convertible 2/3 bed) (850 sqft) located in the heart of Fidi, close to all stores and steps from all the major subway lines.Very large living room with oversized windows, hardwood floor, high lofted ceilings.Please note this is a lease assignmentfrom June 1st to end of November (6 months) with option to extend after for a new 12 month lease. Apartment can come fully furnished as seen on pictures (2 beds) or unfurnished. See video below!Open kitchen with island, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances. Plenty of cabinet spaces. Separate dining area as well which can serve as a home office or converted 2nd room.Large bedroom with two big closets! Tons of Extra closets in the hallway.White-tiled bathroom with bathtub, large mirror and three cabinets.The apartment has two private entrances, ideal for sharing and can be a perfect two-bedroom apartment.The building is filled with free amenities like Two fitness centers, basketball court, game room, tenant lounge, terrace with sun-beds, yoga room, club room and extra storage space.Contact me for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Wall Street have any available units?
45 Wall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Wall Street have?
Some of 45 Wall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Wall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Wall Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 Wall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 Wall Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 Wall Street offers parking.
Does 45 Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Wall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Wall Street have a pool?
No, 45 Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 Wall Street have accessible units?
Yes, 45 Wall Street has accessible units.
Does 45 Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Wall Street has units with dishwashers.
