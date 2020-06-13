All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

447 West 18th Street

447 West 18th Street · (212) 444-7820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

447 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH12B · Avail. now

$14,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. In the heart of prime West Chelsea is a highly coveted 883sqft large roof terrace with 360 degree Empire State views is complete with a gas BBQ grill, outdoor Gagganau kitchen and hidden speakers. Privately accessed from PH12B at the Chelsea Modern condominium, this high-floor residence is built to the level of luxury finish that is rarely available on the market. With 1882 interior sqft, this convertible 3 bedroom home was designed with superb custom finishes including an open kitchen by Milan-based Studio Minimal with white and steel Blanco and Pegasus fixtures, Miele range dishwasher and wine cooler, SubZero fridge, Viking stove, and custom wine cart that stores under the island. The Master bedroom has an electronically-controlled 5-fixture en-suite bath by Rainbrain with Starck soaking tub and dual vanity. Architecturally-designed floating glass stairway leading to the Italian hydraulic glass skylight, which opens up onto the roof terrace. Easily a convertible 3 bed, PHB12 has 3 full baths. Other luxury high-tech touches include a Savant home control with 24 hidden and outdoor speakers, a brand-new HVAC system, Bluetooth controlled lighting and washer-dryer. Primarily a South-facing Penthouse, there are 3 exposures total, including North and East facing views. Situated on a prime West Chelsea block, PH12B is only 2 blocks from Chelsea Market, Meatpacking District, Hudson River Park, the Highline and Chelsea Piers. Bookended by the most exciting downtown neighborhoods, such as the West Village and Hudson Yards, every imaginable luxury dining, shopping and wellness is only a few minutes away. The Chelsea Modern has a 24-hour doorman with cold storage, bike storage and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 West 18th Street have any available units?
447 West 18th Street has a unit available for $14,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 447 West 18th Street have?
Some of 447 West 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
447 West 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 447 West 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 447 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 447 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 447 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 West 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 447 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 447 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 447 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 447 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 West 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
