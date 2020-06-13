447 West 18th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman gym bbq/grill bike storage

AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. In the heart of prime West Chelsea is a highly coveted 883sqft large roof terrace with 360 degree Empire State views is complete with a gas BBQ grill, outdoor Gagganau kitchen and hidden speakers. Privately accessed from PH12B at the Chelsea Modern condominium, this high-floor residence is built to the level of luxury finish that is rarely available on the market. With 1882 interior sqft, this convertible 3 bedroom home was designed with superb custom finishes including an open kitchen by Milan-based Studio Minimal with white and steel Blanco and Pegasus fixtures, Miele range dishwasher and wine cooler, SubZero fridge, Viking stove, and custom wine cart that stores under the island. The Master bedroom has an electronically-controlled 5-fixture en-suite bath by Rainbrain with Starck soaking tub and dual vanity. Architecturally-designed floating glass stairway leading to the Italian hydraulic glass skylight, which opens up onto the roof terrace. Easily a convertible 3 bed, PHB12 has 3 full baths. Other luxury high-tech touches include a Savant home control with 24 hidden and outdoor speakers, a brand-new HVAC system, Bluetooth controlled lighting and washer-dryer. Primarily a South-facing Penthouse, there are 3 exposures total, including North and East facing views. Situated on a prime West Chelsea block, PH12B is only 2 blocks from Chelsea Market, Meatpacking District, Hudson River Park, the Highline and Chelsea Piers. Bookended by the most exciting downtown neighborhoods, such as the West Village and Hudson Yards, every imaginable luxury dining, shopping and wellness is only a few minutes away. The Chelsea Modern has a 24-hour doorman with cold storage, bike storage and gym.