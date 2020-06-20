443 East 9th street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This spacious one of a kind three bed combines the flair of traditional NYC living with modern gut renovations. Laid with renovated oak wood flooring, laundry in unit, private patio and over size windows which allows the flow of organic lighting. The soaring high ceilings, closet space and earth tones create a grand open comfy feel. The kitchen boasts state of the art appliances encased by granite countertops and custom cabinetry. The bathroom possess a large soothing bath with a rain shower head, mirror medicine cabinet and is illuminated by its vanity. For a private showing contact Rene Garcia Phone: (718)902-0642Email: Rene@rosnyc.com angelzapata416241