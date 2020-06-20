All apartments in New York
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

443 East 9th street

443 E 9th St · (718) 902-0642
Location

443 E 9th St, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This spacious one of a kind three bed combines the flair of traditional NYC living with modern gut renovations. Laid with renovated oak wood flooring, laundry in unit, private patio and over size windows which allows the flow of organic lighting. The soaring high ceilings, closet space and earth tones create a grand open comfy feel. The kitchen boasts state of the art appliances encased by granite countertops and custom cabinetry. The bathroom possess a large soothing bath with a rain shower head, mirror medicine cabinet and is illuminated by its vanity. For a private showing contact Rene Garcia Phone: (718)902-0642Email: Rene@rosnyc.com angelzapata416241

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 East 9th street have any available units?
443 East 9th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 East 9th street have?
Some of 443 East 9th street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 East 9th street currently offering any rent specials?
443 East 9th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 East 9th street pet-friendly?
No, 443 East 9th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 443 East 9th street offer parking?
No, 443 East 9th street does not offer parking.
Does 443 East 9th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 East 9th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 East 9th street have a pool?
No, 443 East 9th street does not have a pool.
Does 443 East 9th street have accessible units?
No, 443 East 9th street does not have accessible units.
Does 443 East 9th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 East 9th street has units with dishwashers.
