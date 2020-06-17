All apartments in New York
Find more places like 441 W 22nd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
441 W 22nd
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:12 PM

441 W 22nd

441 West 22nd Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

441 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This garden apartment is located on one of Chelseas most beautiful tree-lined streets. Located in a well kept townhouse, the apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a home office area, large LR with a WBFP and a private garden.

Share OK Pets OK

Features include:
- U shaped kitchen with maple cabinetry, butcher block countertops and dishwasher.
- Exposed Brick
- Working WBFP
- LG single unit Washer/Dryer
- Blond/White Oak Floors
- Lush, 800 square foot PRIVATE garden
- Two Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms
- Home Office Area
- Private Street Entrance
- A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 W 22nd have any available units?
441 W 22nd has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 W 22nd have?
Some of 441 W 22nd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 W 22nd currently offering any rent specials?
441 W 22nd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 W 22nd pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 W 22nd is pet friendly.
Does 441 W 22nd offer parking?
No, 441 W 22nd does not offer parking.
Does 441 W 22nd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 W 22nd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 W 22nd have a pool?
No, 441 W 22nd does not have a pool.
Does 441 W 22nd have accessible units?
No, 441 W 22nd does not have accessible units.
Does 441 W 22nd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 W 22nd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 441 W 22nd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity