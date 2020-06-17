441 W 22nd

Amenities

This garden apartment is located on one of Chelseas most beautiful tree-lined streets. Located in a well kept townhouse, the apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a home office area, large LR with a WBFP and a private garden.



Share OK Pets OK



Features include:

- U shaped kitchen with maple cabinetry, butcher block countertops and dishwasher.

- Exposed Brick

- Working WBFP

- LG single unit Washer/Dryer

- Blond/White Oak Floors

- Lush, 800 square foot PRIVATE garden

- Two Bedrooms

- Two Bathrooms

- Home Office Area

- Private Street Entrance

- A/C