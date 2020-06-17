441 W 22nd

Amenities
This garden apartment is located on one of Chelseas most beautiful tree-lined streets. Located in a well kept townhouse, the apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a home office area, large LR with a WBFP and a private garden.
Share OK Pets OK
Features include:
- U shaped kitchen with maple cabinetry, butcher block countertops and dishwasher.
- Exposed Brick
- Working WBFP
- LG single unit Washer/Dryer
- Blond/White Oak Floors
- Lush, 800 square foot PRIVATE garden
- Two Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms
- Home Office Area
- Private Street Entrance
- A/C