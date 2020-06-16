440 East 79th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage

Gorgeous one bedroom Co-op apartment perched high in the sky has been completely gut renovated with every meticulous detail crafted throughout. Always bright and cheery, enjoy peering out of the over-sized southern facing windows in the living room or in the king sized bedroom, to catch a glimpse of the beautiful skyline views. Chef's kitchen features all new stainless appliances by Samsung; a full size refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave and dishwasher. Recessed lighting highlights the beautiful quartz counter tops and beautiful hard maple wood cabinetry. The bathroom has a tub/shower combo with separate entry from living room and bedroom. While not in your apartment, enjoy spending time on the furnished roof deck or in the fitness center. Enjoy five star full time doorman service and conveniently located around the corner from several transportation options, this beautiful building is truly an oasis. The building conducts virtual board interviews and allowing move ins. Board application costs are low. No viewings allowed, but see the virtual video!