440 East 79th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:50 PM

440 East 79th Street

440 East 79th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

440 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 14N · Avail. now

$3,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous one bedroom Co-op apartment perched high in the sky has been completely gut renovated with every meticulous detail crafted throughout. Always bright and cheery, enjoy peering out of the over-sized southern facing windows in the living room or in the king sized bedroom, to catch a glimpse of the beautiful skyline views. Chef's kitchen features all new stainless appliances by Samsung; a full size refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave and dishwasher. Recessed lighting highlights the beautiful quartz counter tops and beautiful hard maple wood cabinetry. The bathroom has a tub/shower combo with separate entry from living room and bedroom. While not in your apartment, enjoy spending time on the furnished roof deck or in the fitness center. Enjoy five star full time doorman service and conveniently located around the corner from several transportation options, this beautiful building is truly an oasis. The building conducts virtual board interviews and allowing move ins. Board application costs are low. No viewings allowed, but see the virtual video!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 East 79th Street have any available units?
440 East 79th Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 East 79th Street have?
Some of 440 East 79th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 East 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 440 East 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 440 East 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 440 East 79th Street does offer parking.
Does 440 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 East 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 East 79th Street have a pool?
No, 440 East 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 440 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 440 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 East 79th Street has units with dishwashers.
