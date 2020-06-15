44 West 62nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage gym doorman

Residence 17D at the Lincoln Plaza Tower is a well laid out junior one-bedroom with bright Eastern exposures. Enter through the foyer to the spacious living area with unique 5 paned bow windows (with bonus built-in storage below) allowing for natural light throughout the day. The adjoining alcove comfortably fits a full-sized bed. With ample closets to provide storage, well-maintained separate kitchen and bathroom, and pristine hardwood flooring, residence 17D is ready to made into a home.



Lincoln Plaza Tower is a full-service building with a full-time doorman, a live-in super, a gym, a garage, storage at nominal fee, a book club, and a private, semicircular driveway. The building is conveniently located just a block from Central Park, diagonally across from Lincoln Center, two blocks from the Time Warner Center and Whole Foods, and is within a short walk to some of the Manhattan's best restaurants and all modes of public transportation.