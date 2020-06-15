All apartments in New York
44 West 62nd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

44 West 62nd Street

44 West 62nd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 West 62nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 17-D · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Residence 17D at the Lincoln Plaza Tower is a well laid out junior one-bedroom with bright Eastern exposures. Enter through the foyer to the spacious living area with unique 5 paned bow windows (with bonus built-in storage below) allowing for natural light throughout the day. The adjoining alcove comfortably fits a full-sized bed. With ample closets to provide storage, well-maintained separate kitchen and bathroom, and pristine hardwood flooring, residence 17D is ready to made into a home.

Lincoln Plaza Tower is a full-service building with a full-time doorman, a live-in super, a gym, a garage, storage at nominal fee, a book club, and a private, semicircular driveway. The building is conveniently located just a block from Central Park, diagonally across from Lincoln Center, two blocks from the Time Warner Center and Whole Foods, and is within a short walk to some of the Manhattan's best restaurants and all modes of public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 West 62nd Street have any available units?
44 West 62nd Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 West 62nd Street have?
Some of 44 West 62nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 West 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 West 62nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 West 62nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 44 West 62nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 44 West 62nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 44 West 62nd Street does offer parking.
Does 44 West 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 West 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 West 62nd Street have a pool?
No, 44 West 62nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 West 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 44 West 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 West 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 West 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
