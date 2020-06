Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated doorman

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman

Phenomenal find! THE ONLY STUDIO in Greenwich Village / Union Square, in a doorman building with a WASHER/DRYER IN THE APARTMENT!!! Completely renovated, south facing with light galore, this apartment is quiet and in the best location you can possibly find. Just 2 blocks away from the 4/5/6/N/R/L subway station. Wholefoods, Trader's Joe, Washington Sq park, Farmers market and so much more... WONT LAST!