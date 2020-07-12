All apartments in New York
Last updated June 24 2020 at 2:38 AM

44 E 1ST ST.

44 East 1st Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 East 1st Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom. This apartment features marble bathroom, granite kitchen, washer & dryer in apartment, and hardwood floors. Eastern exposure faces Tompkins Square Park. Available for August 1st occupancy.Located in the East Village just steps from some of the cities best restaurants and nightlife. Around the corner from the F train, and down the street form M15, M21, and M103 buses.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 E 1ST ST. have any available units?
44 E 1ST ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 E 1ST ST. have?
Some of 44 E 1ST ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 E 1ST ST. currently offering any rent specials?
44 E 1ST ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 E 1ST ST. pet-friendly?
No, 44 E 1ST ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 44 E 1ST ST. offer parking?
No, 44 E 1ST ST. does not offer parking.
Does 44 E 1ST ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 E 1ST ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 E 1ST ST. have a pool?
No, 44 E 1ST ST. does not have a pool.
Does 44 E 1ST ST. have accessible units?
No, 44 E 1ST ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 44 E 1ST ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 E 1ST ST. has units with dishwashers.
