44 E 1ST ST.

Renovated 2 bedroom. This apartment features marble bathroom, granite kitchen, washer & dryer in apartment, and hardwood floors. Eastern exposure faces Tompkins Square Park. Available for August 1st occupancy.Located in the East Village just steps from some of the cities best restaurants and nightlife. Around the corner from the F train, and down the street form M15, M21, and M103 buses.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!