Amenities

internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment with everything you need.

Kitchen appliances (Toaster/Coffee Maker/Kettle/ Pot/Pans/wine Glass cups & all Utensils.

Living Space

Sofa with TV with Cable & WiFi, plus Dining table for 4.

Bedroom

Queen bed for deep sleep , closet space Shelfs and dresser, small bedroom also with comfortable full size bed.

Bathroom includes Towels, Hair dryer and Iron.

Walk up building, 4th FL.

5 min from all subways, Convenience stores lots restaurants & bars.