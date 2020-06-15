All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

434 East 75th Street

434 East 75th Street · (212) 774-3800
Location

434 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE!! Welcome home to this Super large two bedrooms on 75th street. The apartment gets great light as its on the Fifth floor. Super high ceilings, renovated windowed kitchen with tons of storage space and full sized appliances including a dishwasher, a very large living room for entertaining, both bedrooms fit queen size beds and furnitures and an abundant amount of closet space they out. There are large windows which allow for endless sunshine, already installed a/c, the bathroom is in great condition. This is the best you will get for your money!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 East 75th Street have any available units?
434 East 75th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 434 East 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
434 East 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 East 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 434 East 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 434 East 75th Street offer parking?
No, 434 East 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 434 East 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 East 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 East 75th Street have a pool?
No, 434 East 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 434 East 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 434 East 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 434 East 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 East 75th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 East 75th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 434 East 75th Street has units with air conditioning.
