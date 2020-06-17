433 East 13th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park gym bbq/grill

Brand New East Village New Development. Washer / Dryer in Unit. Southern Courtyard View. Excellent Closet Space. No FeeREVEL IN YOUR SURROUNDINGSNew Yorkers are busy, so the premium amenities at Eve were thoughtfully designed to appeal to every need. An inviting tenant lounge, complete with cozy fireplace, is perfect for freelancers working from home, while the state-of-the-art fitness center is ideal for workouts first thing in the morning, or last thing before bed. Most importantly, the fully landscaped roof deck is furnished with an expansive lawn, a barbecue area and an outdoor TV and sound system which will change movie night forever.THE EVE LIFESTYLE. Landscaped Roof Deck w/ BBQ. Landscaped/Furnished Courtyard. Dog Run. Outdoor Activity Area. Resident's Lounge. Full Time Concierge. Common Laundry RoomNet Effective Rent Advertised. 2.5 months free on 14.5 term Gross $5190