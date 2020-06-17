All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

433 East 13th Street

433 E 13th St · (917) 472-7394
Location

433 E 13th St, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C-N · Avail. now

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
dog park
concierge
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
gym
bbq/grill
Brand New East Village New Development. Washer / Dryer in Unit. Southern Courtyard View. Excellent Closet Space. No FeeREVEL IN YOUR SURROUNDINGSNew Yorkers are busy, so the premium amenities at Eve were thoughtfully designed to appeal to every need. An inviting tenant lounge, complete with cozy fireplace, is perfect for freelancers working from home, while the state-of-the-art fitness center is ideal for workouts first thing in the morning, or last thing before bed. Most importantly, the fully landscaped roof deck is furnished with an expansive lawn, a barbecue area and an outdoor TV and sound system which will change movie night forever.THE EVE LIFESTYLE. Landscaped Roof Deck w/ BBQ. Landscaped/Furnished Courtyard. Dog Run. Outdoor Activity Area. Resident's Lounge. Full Time Concierge. Common Laundry RoomNet Effective Rent Advertised. 2.5 months free on 14.5 term Gross $5190

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 East 13th Street have any available units?
433 East 13th Street has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 East 13th Street have?
Some of 433 East 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
433 East 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 East 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 433 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 433 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 433 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 East 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 433 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 433 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 433 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 433 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 East 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
