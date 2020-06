Amenities

The location can't be beat situated between 5th and 6th Ave on historic 9th Street. Private entrance takes you home to your very large garden apartment comprised of two beds and two full bath approx. 1200sf. Bedrooms will accommodate king size beds. Hard oak wood flooring, exposed brick, high ceilings, and a deco fire place mixed in with a ton of charm! Excellent closet space and your very own washer dryer. Close proximity to Washington Square Park, and Transportation