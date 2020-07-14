All apartments in New York
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:32 AM

42 West 120th Street

42 West 120th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 160
Location

42 West 120th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
lobby
NO FEE FURNISHED MODERN STUDIO IN THE HEART OF HARLEM AVAILABLE NOW

Near Lenox Avenue and the 2 & 3 trains at 116th Street subway stop, the studio is fully FURNISHED, detailed in a classic white on white palette complete with crown moldings, recessed panel doors, marble bathroom and chef's kitchens set off by stainless steel appliances. This Condo includes an open kitchen with dishwasher and a banquet for eating. it also comes with two sofas that opens to a king size bed, high ceilings, facing the Mt. Morris Park plus two closets. Beautiful modern bathroom and stunning hardwood floors throughout.

The lobby retains the old world elegance of the facade, made contemporary with the addition of textured wall coverings, inset mirrors and dramatic ceiling pendants. Building amenities include a fitness room, outdoor mezzanine patio, on-site storage, bicycle storage and laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 West 120th Street have any available units?
42 West 120th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 West 120th Street have?
Some of 42 West 120th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 West 120th Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 West 120th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 West 120th Street pet-friendly?
No, 42 West 120th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 42 West 120th Street offer parking?
No, 42 West 120th Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 West 120th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 West 120th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 West 120th Street have a pool?
No, 42 West 120th Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 West 120th Street have accessible units?
No, 42 West 120th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 West 120th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 West 120th Street has units with dishwashers.
