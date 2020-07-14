42 West 120th Street

Amenities

NO FEE FURNISHED MODERN STUDIO IN THE HEART OF HARLEM AVAILABLE NOW



Near Lenox Avenue and the 2 & 3 trains at 116th Street subway stop, the studio is fully FURNISHED, detailed in a classic white on white palette complete with crown moldings, recessed panel doors, marble bathroom and chef's kitchens set off by stainless steel appliances. This Condo includes an open kitchen with dishwasher and a banquet for eating. it also comes with two sofas that opens to a king size bed, high ceilings, facing the Mt. Morris Park plus two closets. Beautiful modern bathroom and stunning hardwood floors throughout.



The lobby retains the old world elegance of the facade, made contemporary with the addition of textured wall coverings, inset mirrors and dramatic ceiling pendants. Building amenities include a fitness room, outdoor mezzanine patio, on-site storage, bicycle storage and laundry.