Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

415 East 37th Street

415 East 37th Street · (212) 696-5269 ext. 11
Location

415 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 30H · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
pool table
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
ONE MONTH FREE !!!!IF YOU SIGN FOR TWELVE MONTHS, THE 13TH MONTH IS FREE!!!!One Bedroom/One Bath. Apt. 30-H has North East Exposures & River Views and views of the Chrysler Building, UN Building,Its on a High Floor.with Marble Bath and pass thru Kitchen.The Horizon is an exceptional full-service luxury doorman condominium building with some of the city's finest amenities. Located at East 37th Street between First Avenue and East River Drive, the building offers a fully equipped gym with dedicated spin room, spa services, steam room, playroom, recreation room with billiards table, and a movie viewing room.The Horizon features both an indoor and outdoor pool with beautiful, panoramic views and resident's lounge complete with a bar and kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 East 37th Street have any available units?
415 East 37th Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 East 37th Street have?
Some of 415 East 37th Street's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 East 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 East 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 East 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 East 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 415 East 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 East 37th Street does offer parking.
Does 415 East 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 East 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 East 37th Street have a pool?
Yes, 415 East 37th Street has a pool.
Does 415 East 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 415 East 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 East 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 East 37th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
