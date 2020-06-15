415 East 37th Street

Amenities

ONE MONTH FREE !!!!IF YOU SIGN FOR TWELVE MONTHS, THE 13TH MONTH IS FREE!!!!One Bedroom/One Bath. Apt. 30-H has North East Exposures & River Views and views of the Chrysler Building, UN Building,Its on a High Floor.with Marble Bath and pass thru Kitchen.The Horizon is an exceptional full-service luxury doorman condominium building with some of the city's finest amenities. Located at East 37th Street between First Avenue and East River Drive, the building offers a fully equipped gym with dedicated spin room, spa services, steam room, playroom, recreation room with billiards table, and a movie viewing room.The Horizon features both an indoor and outdoor pool with beautiful, panoramic views and resident's lounge complete with a bar and kitchen.