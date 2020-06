Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and modern newly renovated studio with 11 foot ceilings and tons of natural light!!! Located in the heart of Chelsea on West 22nd street and 9th avenue and near EVERYTHING!!!<br> <br> - large living space<br> - brand new hardwood floors<br> - 11 foot ceilings<br> - ample closet space<br> - oversized windows<br> - chefs kitchen<br> - stainless steel appliances<br> - dishwasher<br> - granite counter tops<br> - marble bathroom with a rain shower<br> - in unit washer/dryer<br> - access to finished rooftop deck<br> - pet friendly<br> <br> Available for a 6/1 move in. Virtual showings are available.