Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

408 East 73rd Street

408 East 73rd Street · (212) 300-6412
Location

408 East 73rd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful and gut-renovated one-bedroom apartment available in prime Upper East Side. Conveniently located around the corner from the 72nd St N/Q/R train station, and surrounded by great restaurants, bars, and shops.Featured on HGTV's New Design Project, Apartment 3B is filled with lovely design details and light from its southern exposure. The kitchen features ample cabinet and counter space, with stainless-steel appliances and walnut butcher block countertops. There is a queen-sized bedroom with great closet space and hardwood floors throughout the apartment.Being offered unfurnished or fully furnished including pots, pans, utensils, and glassware. Laundry and storage space in the building. Video tours available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 East 73rd Street have any available units?
408 East 73rd Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 East 73rd Street have?
Some of 408 East 73rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 East 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 East 73rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 East 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 408 East 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 408 East 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 408 East 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 408 East 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 East 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 East 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 408 East 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 East 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 408 East 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 East 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 East 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
