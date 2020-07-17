408 East 73rd Street

Amenities

Beautiful and gut-renovated one-bedroom apartment available in prime Upper East Side. Conveniently located around the corner from the 72nd St N/Q/R train station, and surrounded by great restaurants, bars, and shops.Featured on HGTV's New Design Project, Apartment 3B is filled with lovely design details and light from its southern exposure. The kitchen features ample cabinet and counter space, with stainless-steel appliances and walnut butcher block countertops. There is a queen-sized bedroom with great closet space and hardwood floors throughout the apartment.Being offered unfurnished or fully furnished including pots, pans, utensils, and glassware. Laundry and storage space in the building. Video tours available upon request.