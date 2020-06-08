405 E 72nd St

Amenities

Bright over-sized studio in Sought After Upper East Side Building in part time

Doorman, Elevator building. Large windowed kitchen featuring

Dishwasher, Microwave, and Granite Counter tops. Large windowed

Marble bath, Separate dining area, tons of closets and

Herringbone Hardwood floors round out this true Gem

Sorry No Pets



Sitting at the Cross-Roads of 61st Street & Lexington Avenue A Vibrant and Culturally Relevant Nabe You will be Moments from Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!



