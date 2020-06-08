All apartments in New York
Find more places like 405 E 72nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
405 E 72nd St
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:20 AM

405 E 72nd St

405 East 72nd Street · (917) 310-3492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

405 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3G · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
doorman
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Bright over-sized studio in Sought After Upper East Side Building in part time
Doorman, Elevator building. Large windowed kitchen featuring
Dishwasher, Microwave, and Granite Counter tops. Large windowed
Marble bath, Separate dining area, tons of closets and
Herringbone Hardwood floors round out this true Gem
Sorry No Pets

Sitting at the Cross-Roads of 61st Street & Lexington Avenue A Vibrant and Culturally Relevant Nabe You will be Moments from Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!

Contact Us to Get your Application in First

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 E 72nd St have any available units?
405 E 72nd St has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 E 72nd St have?
Some of 405 E 72nd St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 E 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
405 E 72nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 E 72nd St pet-friendly?
No, 405 E 72nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 405 E 72nd St offer parking?
No, 405 E 72nd St does not offer parking.
Does 405 E 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 E 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 E 72nd St have a pool?
No, 405 E 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 405 E 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 405 E 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 405 E 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 E 72nd St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 405 E 72nd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity