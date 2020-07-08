All apartments in New York
Find more places like 403 East 77th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
403 East 77th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

403 East 77th Street

403 East 77th Street · (917) 856-0555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

403 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
King sized one bedroom is available for July 1st move in date.

This large bedroom fits king sized bed plus additional furniture pieces. Separate living and dining room. Windowed kitchen.

Easy and fast approval.,Very welcoming true one bedroom apt is available for May 1st.

Apartment features spacious bright bedroom that can fit king size bed. Extra room that conveniently located between kitchen and living room is big enough to design it for cozy dining room area, a new office, or extra storage space.

This apartment also has windows in kitchen and a toilet.

Great condition. Locates in the best of UES area- only few blocks away from Train 6.

Food markets, groceries, restaurants and bars are within steps away.

Heat and hot water included

Fast and easy approval process

Call for private viewing (917) 856-555.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 East 77th Street have any available units?
403 East 77th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 403 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
403 East 77th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 403 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 403 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 403 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 403 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 403 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 403 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 403 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 403 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 East 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 East 77th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 East 77th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 403 East 77th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St
New York, NY 10038
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity