402 East 74th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Beautifully Renovated 2 Br/ 2 Full Baths! No Expense Spared on this Spacious Apartment located on 74th & 1st Ave. This Top Floor Unit Boasts a 2nd BR w/ 2 Windows w/Space Saving Pocket Door Making the Perfect Nursery/Second Bedroom. The Kitchen Includes a GE Stove & Microwave, Bosch Dishwasher & Liebherr Refrigerator. An Additional Large Alcove (10.5 x 6.4) off the Generous Foyer Can Easily be Made into a Dining Area, Office or Leave as it is Currently Configured; a Walk-In Closet & Makeup Room. 402 East 74th St. is a Beautiful Elevator Prewar Boutique Co-op Building, Laundry in Basement, Beautiful Rooftop, Live in Super. Coop Board Approval Necessary. Will Consider Sale as Well.