Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

402 East 74th Street

402 East 74th Street · (212) 381-3288
Location

402 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Beautifully Renovated 2 Br/ 2 Full Baths! No Expense Spared on this Spacious Apartment located on 74th & 1st Ave. This Top Floor Unit Boasts a 2nd BR w/ 2 Windows w/Space Saving Pocket Door Making the Perfect Nursery/Second Bedroom. The Kitchen Includes a GE Stove & Microwave, Bosch Dishwasher & Liebherr Refrigerator. An Additional Large Alcove (10.5 x 6.4) off the Generous Foyer Can Easily be Made into a Dining Area, Office or Leave as it is Currently Configured; a Walk-In Closet & Makeup Room. 402 East 74th St. is a Beautiful Elevator Prewar Boutique Co-op Building, Laundry in Basement, Beautiful Rooftop, Live in Super. Coop Board Approval Necessary. Will Consider Sale as Well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 East 74th Street have any available units?
402 East 74th Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 East 74th Street have?
Some of 402 East 74th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 East 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 402 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 402 East 74th Street offer parking?
No, 402 East 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 402 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 East 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 402 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 402 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 East 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
