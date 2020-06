Amenities

**BEST PRICE FOR THE SPACE** Luxury Convertible 3BR/2BTH on the Upper East Side.....this spacious three bedroom has just been renovated.....the kitchen has new black absolute granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and is windowed...... the bathroom has marble and ceramic tile throughout and has all new fixtures and vanity.........The living area layout flows from the living room into a dining area making the apartment very functional and comfortable.......the master bedroom has two large closets and the bathroom is en suite the 2nd bedroom is as large as the master bedroom with three large closets and the third bedroom is very spacious.Not exactly what you're looking for? Feel free to send me your search criteria today! I specialize in all aspects of real estate. Call, Text or E-mail to view today!