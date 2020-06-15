All apartments in New York
401 East 74th Street

401 East 74th Street · (212) 360-5037
Location

401 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 20F/PH21F · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Breathtaking six bedroom six and a half bath duplex now available for rent. This gem in the sky is larger than many suburban homes. Flooded with sunlight and open views South, West and North, this apartment has been totally renovated from top to bottom. Enter in to your over-sized living room with open city views South and West. Huge dining room with solarium style windows and generous built in's make it perfect for entertaining. There is a wrap around terrace spanning the entire first floor of the apartment and two additional planting terraces. Chef's kitchen with a center island and top of the line appliances Miele appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, and a dramatic glass enclosed stainless steel staircase. There is a large TV/Family room upstairs which is a great place to casually hang out. Generous custom closets throughout the home. The Amherst is a full service coop with 24-hour doorman, roof deck, fitness center, playroom and more. They have recently renovated the common areas, lobby and hallways. Great location near the new Second Avenue Subway and many great restaurants, shops and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 East 74th Street have any available units?
401 East 74th Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 East 74th Street have?
Some of 401 East 74th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 East 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 401 East 74th Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 East 74th Street does offer parking.
Does 401 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 East 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 401 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 East 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
