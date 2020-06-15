401 East 74th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage lobby

Breathtaking six bedroom six and a half bath duplex now available for rent. This gem in the sky is larger than many suburban homes. Flooded with sunlight and open views South, West and North, this apartment has been totally renovated from top to bottom. Enter in to your over-sized living room with open city views South and West. Huge dining room with solarium style windows and generous built in's make it perfect for entertaining. There is a wrap around terrace spanning the entire first floor of the apartment and two additional planting terraces. Chef's kitchen with a center island and top of the line appliances Miele appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, and a dramatic glass enclosed stainless steel staircase. There is a large TV/Family room upstairs which is a great place to casually hang out. Generous custom closets throughout the home. The Amherst is a full service coop with 24-hour doorman, roof deck, fitness center, playroom and more. They have recently renovated the common areas, lobby and hallways. Great location near the new Second Avenue Subway and many great restaurants, shops and schools.