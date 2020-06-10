401 east 58th st

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great view of the Airtram!

Wow, this is large old pre-war studio on the 2nd floor. Very spacious, with even a little area you could set up bistro table on the left. A simple windowed kitchen, tons of light, and great views from every window. There are also three large closets for all your clothing and storage needs.

This building has a secluded entrance from the street, located in a small garden area behind a gate, thus obscuring its view from the street.

Pets ok

700 Credit and 40x required. Gaurantors ok, but applicant must have 650 or greater credit.