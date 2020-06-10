All apartments in New York
401 east 58th st
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:26 PM

401 east 58th st

401 East 58th Street · (706) 206-5889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great view of the Airtram!
Wow, this is large old pre-war studio on the 2nd floor. Very spacious, with even a little area you could set up bistro table on the left. A simple windowed kitchen, tons of light, and great views from every window. There are also three large closets for all your clothing and storage needs.
This building has a secluded entrance from the street, located in a small garden area behind a gate, thus obscuring its view from the street.
This one will go SO FAST so contact me today!
Pets ok
700 Credit and 40x required. Gaurantors ok, but applicant must have 650 or greater credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 east 58th st have any available units?
401 east 58th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 401 east 58th st currently offering any rent specials?
401 east 58th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 east 58th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 east 58th st is pet friendly.
Does 401 east 58th st offer parking?
No, 401 east 58th st does not offer parking.
Does 401 east 58th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 east 58th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 east 58th st have a pool?
No, 401 east 58th st does not have a pool.
Does 401 east 58th st have accessible units?
No, 401 east 58th st does not have accessible units.
Does 401 east 58th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 east 58th st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 east 58th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 east 58th st does not have units with air conditioning.
