All apartments in New York
Find more places like
400 West 61st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
400 West 61st Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

400 West 61st Street

400 W 61st St · (212) 957-9577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 W 61st St, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 805 · Avail. now

$6,438

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
yoga
Contact us for a Virtual Presentation today!Waterline Square Luxury Rentals offer unparalleled high quality, timeless design with spacious, light-filled layouts and breathtaking views. Two Waterline #805 is a south-facing one-bedroom, one-bathroom plus home office with stunning Waterline Park views. The entry foyer opens to the home office, which leads to the living/dining room with an open kitchen including a wine refrigerator, fully-vented range hood, waste disposal, and an appliance package designed by Bosch. The residence features a walk-in closet, vented washer/dryer, and a five-fixture bathroom, making it a truly unique and elevated offering.Spanning nearly five acres and built around a new 2.6-acre landscaped park, Waterline Square is the culmination of a thriving riverfront neighborhood 25 years in the making, where Midtown meets the Upper West Side.Residents will have a life that transcends expectations with over 100,000 square feet of sports, leisure, and lifestyle amenities including an indoor tennis court, basketball court, squash court, soccer field, half-pipe skate park, 25m lap pool, kid's pool, steam rooms, saunas, state of the art gym, yoga studio, pilates studio, boxing studio, rock climbing wall, playroom, gardening studio, recording studio, art studio, bowling alley, golf simulator, and dog playground.Waterline Square will be home of the first-ever experiential food hall by Cipriani, as well as Empellon, by James Beard-nominated chef, Alex Stupak.The list price includes concessions for 3 Months of Free Rent on a 12-month lease. Tenants will Pay the Legal Rent for all months that are not free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 400 West 61st Street have any available units?
400 West 61st Street has a unit available for $6,438 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 West 61st Street have?
Some of 400 West 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 West 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 West 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 West 61st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 West 61st Street is pet friendly.
Does 400 West 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 West 61st Street does offer parking.
Does 400 West 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 West 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 West 61st Street have a pool?
Yes, 400 West 61st Street has a pool.
Does 400 West 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 400 West 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 West 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 West 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's KitchenChelseaMidtown EastWashington HeightsHarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic AcademyBarnard College