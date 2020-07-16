All apartments in New York
40 West 84th Street
40 West 84th Street

40 West 84th Street · (212) 906-9347
Location

40 West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$3,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This is an extremely spacious 5 room prewar apartment with gorgeous dark hardwood floors; the enormous living room and dining rooms are perfect for entertaining. The building is situated on a beautiful tree-lined park block between Central Park West and Columbus just steps from every convenience you can imagine. The building has a common outdoor garden that is available for all residents to use. You can walk to the 81st Street cross-town bus and the B, the C and the 1 trains; you can walk to Zabars, to the Planetarium and to all the quaint restaurants and shops that have always come to define this neighborhood. When you think of the Upper West Side, this is not only what you imagine, it's right at the heart of what you imagine. Availability August. Co-op Board is Approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 West 84th Street have any available units?
40 West 84th Street has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 40 West 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 West 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 West 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 West 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 West 84th Street offer parking?
No, 40 West 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 40 West 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 West 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 West 84th Street have a pool?
No, 40 West 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 West 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 40 West 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 West 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 West 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 West 84th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 West 84th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
