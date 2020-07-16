40 West 84th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

This is an extremely spacious 5 room prewar apartment with gorgeous dark hardwood floors; the enormous living room and dining rooms are perfect for entertaining. The building is situated on a beautiful tree-lined park block between Central Park West and Columbus just steps from every convenience you can imagine. The building has a common outdoor garden that is available for all residents to use. You can walk to the 81st Street cross-town bus and the B, the C and the 1 trains; you can walk to Zabars, to the Planetarium and to all the quaint restaurants and shops that have always come to define this neighborhood. When you think of the Upper West Side, this is not only what you imagine, it's right at the heart of what you imagine. Availability August. Co-op Board is Approval required.