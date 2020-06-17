All apartments in New York
40 AVENUE B
40 AVENUE B

40 Avenue B · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom apartment with private roof deck available for July 1st occupancy. Granite kitchen with dishwasher, 2 full marble baths, washer/dryer, exposes brick, hardwood floors.Great East Village location is great for restaurants, bars, and nightlife. Just a short walk to the F train and close to the M9, M21, and M14 1st Avenue SelectBus Service.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN5140

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 AVENUE B have any available units?
40 AVENUE B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 AVENUE B have?
Some of 40 AVENUE B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 AVENUE B currently offering any rent specials?
40 AVENUE B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 AVENUE B pet-friendly?
No, 40 AVENUE B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 AVENUE B offer parking?
No, 40 AVENUE B does not offer parking.
Does 40 AVENUE B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 AVENUE B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 AVENUE B have a pool?
No, 40 AVENUE B does not have a pool.
Does 40 AVENUE B have accessible units?
No, 40 AVENUE B does not have accessible units.
Does 40 AVENUE B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 AVENUE B has units with dishwashers.
