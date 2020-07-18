395 South End Avenue

Amenities

VIEWS. VIEWS. VIEWS.Welcome home to 30H a spacious upper floor studio rental at Gateway Plaza right on the Waterfront Esplanade in Battery Park City boasting spectacular unobstructed western views up and down the Hudson River, Battery Park plus some spectacular sunsets. 30H is a sizable studio with ample room for a queen size bed sleeping area, spacious living and dining area, plus exceptional closet space for the fashionista in you, and parquet floors throughout. The kitchen has all new appliances including dishwasher, plenty of cabinet storage and counter space for food preparation. This full service building features a suite of amenities including outdoor pool, sprawling rooftop terrace, fitness center, landscaped parks and gardens, resident lounge, co-work space, kids playroom, 24-hour concierge, central laundry facilities in the building and garage parking available. Please note that this is a lease assignment so the new tenant would assume the current tenants lease through February 2021, then have the opportunity to renew with the building upon expiration of the initial term.