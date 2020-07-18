All apartments in New York
Find more places like 395 South End Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
395 South End Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

395 South End Avenue

395 South End Avenue · (646) 287-1765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Battery Park City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

395 South End Avenue, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 30H · Avail. now

$3,093

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
VIEWS. VIEWS. VIEWS.Welcome home to 30H a spacious upper floor studio rental at Gateway Plaza right on the Waterfront Esplanade in Battery Park City boasting spectacular unobstructed western views up and down the Hudson River, Battery Park plus some spectacular sunsets. 30H is a sizable studio with ample room for a queen size bed sleeping area, spacious living and dining area, plus exceptional closet space for the fashionista in you, and parquet floors throughout. The kitchen has all new appliances including dishwasher, plenty of cabinet storage and counter space for food preparation. This full service building features a suite of amenities including outdoor pool, sprawling rooftop terrace, fitness center, landscaped parks and gardens, resident lounge, co-work space, kids playroom, 24-hour concierge, central laundry facilities in the building and garage parking available. Please note that this is a lease assignment so the new tenant would assume the current tenants lease through February 2021, then have the opportunity to renew with the building upon expiration of the initial term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 South End Avenue have any available units?
395 South End Avenue has a unit available for $3,093 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 South End Avenue have?
Some of 395 South End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 South End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
395 South End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 South End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 395 South End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 395 South End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 395 South End Avenue offers parking.
Does 395 South End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 South End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 South End Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 395 South End Avenue has a pool.
Does 395 South End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 395 South End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 395 South End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 395 South End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 395 South End Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity